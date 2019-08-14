Ida J. (Rossi) Morgante, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, Ida Rossi Morgante, devoted wife and mother, passed away at the age of 90 years old.

Ida was born on June 27, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Anthony and Mary Rossi.

She graduated from Western High School and married the love of her life , Bill Morgante, on November 26, 1949. They settled down in Youngstown, Ohio. They raised two children, Bill and Rosemarie.

Ida was a member for many years of the Ladies Bagnolese Club in Youngstown Ohio. She and her husband enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas with friends where she excelled at blackjack and rang in the New Year. She loved to dance and enjoyed the company of her extended family in Detroit, attending the various weddings and parties over the years.

Ida and her husband owned and managed several businesses before settling at the Stagecoach Motel in Boardman, Ohio for many years.

They retired and moved to Boca Raton, Florida and later relocated to Raleigh, North Carolina about 12 years ago.

Ida was preceded in death by her mother; father; sister, Rose and brother, Ben.

She is survived by her brother, Vic; husband, Bill, his son, Bill (Barbara), daughter, Rosemarie Pladna (Steve) along with grandchildren, Todd Pladna, Michele Waring (Jared), Bill Morgante (Chrystal), Brett Pladna (Kristi) and Matthew Pladna (Heather). In addition there are ten great-grandchildren.

A visitation well be held Monday, August 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield Ohio.

