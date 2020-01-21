Howard S. Hartzell, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard S Hartzell, 72, of Canfield, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Howard, affectionately known as Howie, was born October 17, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of Marvin and Loretta Mancini Hartzell.

He is a 1964 graduate of Fitch High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Howie enjoyed refereeing which he did for over 30 years for high school basketball and at the YMCA. He was involved in Austintown youth boys baseball and girls softball. He played in the Austintown’s Men’s Volleyball Club, the Men’s Golf League on Thursday nights at Knoll Run and its Friday night Couples League.

Howie is survived by his wife, Mary Kay (Grady) Hartzell; his son, Kevin Hartzell; his sister, Sharyn Hartzell, of Gastonia, North Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Kathleen (Duke) Colaprete and family and Maureen (Tim) Finnerty and family; aunt, Donna (Bill) Leskovec; uncle, Herb (Mary Ann) Mancini and numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Loretta Hartzell; his son, Michael Hartzell and his uncle, Howard Mancini.

Prayers will begin at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, January 25 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick Church.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, January 24 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



