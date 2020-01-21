Hilde Schadel, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hilde Schadel passed away Saturday, January 18 at the age of 92.

Hilde was born May 27, 1928.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 23, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Funeral service will be Friday, January 24, 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church.

To send flowers to Hilde’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 22, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.