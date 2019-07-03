Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home

At Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, we take great pride in caring for our families, and will work tirelessly to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. In addition to the services we offer, you will receive an online memorial that you can share with family and friends.
While honoring your loved one is our top priority, we also want to help you through this difficult time. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.
We provide individualized funeral services designed to meet the needs of each family. Our staff of dedicated professionals is available to assist you in making funeral service arrangements. From casket choices to funeral flowers, we will guide you through all aspects of the funeral service.
Our staff is comprised of dedicated and licensed professionals with the experience to answer all your questions regarding our services. We invite you to contact us with your questions, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
We provide individualized funeral services designed to meet the needs of each family. Our staff of dedicated professionals is available to assist you in making funeral service arrangements. From casket choices to funeral flowers, we will guide you through all aspects of the funeral service.
Our staff is comprised of dedicated and licensed professionals with the experience to answer all your questions regarding our services. We invite you to contact us with your questions, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Website: https://www.higgins-reardon.com/
E-mail: Info@Higgins-Reardon.com
Resources: https://www.higgins-reardon.com/making-arrangements
Flowers: https://www.higgins-reardon.com/send-flowers
Address(s) & Phone Number
Youngstown Location:
4303 Mahoning Avenue
Youngstown, OH 44515
330-792-2353
Boardman-Canfield Chapel:
3701 Starr’s Centre Drive
Canfield, OH 44406
330-533-5541
Poland Chapel:
2726 Center Road
Poland, OH 44514
330-757-2244
North Jackson Chapel:
439 S. Salem-Warred Rd
North Jackson, OH 44451
330-538-9988