Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home

At Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, we take great pride in caring for our families, and will work tirelessly to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. In addition to the services we offer, you will receive an online memorial that you can share with family and friends.

While honoring your loved one is our top priority, we also want to help you through this difficult time. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

We provide individualized funeral services designed to meet the needs of each family. Our staff of dedicated professionals is available to assist you in making funeral service arrangements. From casket choices to funeral flowers, we will guide you through all aspects of the funeral service.

Our staff is comprised of dedicated and licensed professionals with the experience to answer all your questions regarding our services. We invite you to contact us with your questions, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We provide individualized funeral services designed to meet the needs of each family. Our staff of dedicated professionals is available to assist you in making funeral service arrangements. From casket choices to funeral flowers, we will guide you through all aspects of the funeral service.

Our staff is comprised of dedicated and licensed professionals with the experience to answer all your questions regarding our services. We invite you to contact us with your questions, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Website: https://www.higgins-reardon.com/

E-mail: Info@Higgins-Reardon.com

Resources: https://www.higgins-reardon.com/making-arrangements

Flowers: https://www.higgins-reardon.com/send-flowers

Address(s) & Phone Number

Youngstown Location:

4303 Mahoning Avenue

Youngstown, OH 44515

330-792-2353

Boardman-Canfield Chapel:

3701 Starr’s Centre Drive

Canfield, OH 44406

330-533-5541

Poland Chapel:

2726 Center Road

Poland, OH 44514

330-757-2244

North Jackson Chapel:

439 S. Salem-Warred Rd

North Jackson, OH 44451

330-538-9988