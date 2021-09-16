Henry Popovich, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry “Hank” Popovich, 90, passed peacefully in his sleep, Sunday, September 12, 2021.

He was born May 18, 1931 and raised in Youngstown, the son of Niklus and Anna Elash Popovich.

Hank attended Holy Name School and graduated from Chaney High School.

He retired from Republic Steel, where he was known for his skill as a crane operator.

He married Ann Elizabeth Frazzini, on September 30, 1951, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Youngstown, where they first lived. They moved to Struthers, where they raised their family and later moved to New Middletown for the remainder of their years.

He was a dedicated member of Holy Name, St. Nicholas and SS. Cyril and Methodius Parishes and currently was a member of Holy Family Parish. Henry was a very active member of the church throughout his life, beginning as an altar server, then later as a lector, Eucharistic minister and an usher. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus and belonged to the adoration committee.

Henry will be remembered most though, for his beautiful voice, by those fortunate enough to hear him sing with the choir or the Ave Maria for a family event. He also on occasion sang the national anthem for the Scrappers; friends and family gathered to cheer on both Hank and the team.

Wherever he went, he made an impression. He stood out in a crowd and people remembered him. His greatest joy though was his family.

Henry is survived by his children, Elizabeth Ann Kadvan, Deborah VanSuch, Doreen (Robert) Chance, Lauren (Ken) Goist and Gina Popovich; grandchildren, Mike Kadvan, Lisa (Alan) Clark, Jillian (Brett) Frank, Teri (Jon) Gorski, Lt. Col. Robert (Major Corey) Chance USAF, Melissa (James) Anderson, Jason Goist (Ashley Villanueva), Ryan (Maribeth) Goist, Brandon (Bree) Goist and Nicholas (Taylor) Popovich; great-grandchildren, Meghan, Austin, Adriana, Riley, Owen, Devin, Brantley, Aryanna, Kyra, Emmarie, Ella, Lucas and Barrett and sister-in-law, Phyllis Popovich.

He was preceded in death by his adored wife, Ann Elizabeth; son, Joseph; sisters, Mary Kosmo, Anne Gething, Dorothy Ferkula and Frances Atwood; brothers, Thomas, John, Edward, Raymond, Paul, Joseph, Steven, Bernard, Andrew and Benedict; sons-in-law, Andrew Kadvan and Terrence VanSuch and his grandson, Matthew Francis Popovich.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church.

Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

The family and funeral home will be practicing proper health protocol. Masks are recommended.

The family would like to thank the healthcare workers at St. Elizabeth Boardman, Maplecrest, Hampton Woods and Crossroads Hospice for their compassionate care.

Donations in memory of Hank may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Brain Cancer Center, CA Building, 10201 Carnegie Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44106; or to Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry Popovich, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 17 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.