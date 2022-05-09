STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry G. “Scubby” Vecchione, age 91, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, May 7, at his home with his family by his side.

Henry was born August 20, 1930, the son of George and Celeste (Leone) Vecchione.

As a member of the greatest generation, he served our country in the U.S. Army as a proud member of the 7th Division, 17th Regiment E Co, stationed in Japan until being deployed to Korea to fight in the Korean War. Henry was awarded the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star among many other accolades for his outstanding service and sacrifice.

Following the war, Henry began his hard working career at Youngstown’s General Fireproofing company before moving on to Youngstown Sheet and Tube. He remained at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for over three decades and retired at the closing of the mill. After retiring, Henry continued to utilize his skills providing maintenance services for the Hardees restaurant in Struthers.

Henry was a devoted member of Christ Our Savior Parish, St. Nicholas Church and their fellowship of Senior Citizens.

Additionally, he was a lifelong member of the VFW, Post #3538 of Struthers and the 17th Infantry Association.

Until in his 80s, he spent his Tuesday nights on a bowling league which started at Lincoln Knolls and continued at the Holiday Bowl. Henry also enjoyed his couples card club, trips to the casino and playing BINGO with his wife. He was a diehard Browns and Indians fan.

The love of his life, Frances L. Geraci , whom he married September 6, 1952, preceded him in death October 27, 2018.

Henry is survived by two daughters, Celeste Vecchione and Anita (Patrick) Jarvis, both of Boardman; three grandchildren, Kristina (Erin) Vecchione, John and Joe Jarvis, all of Boardman; three siblings, Ann Monroe of Poland, Carmen (Donna) Vecchione of Boardman and Mary Rondinelli of Canfield; a brother-in-law, Guy “Duke” Palombaro of Boardman and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Thomasine (Frank) Marsco, Jean (Jerry) Cohen and Angeline Palombaro and two brothers-in-law, Frank Rondinelli and John Monroe.

The Vecchione family would like to thank Henry’s caregivers, Tina Mauerman, Brenda “Shorty” Sheppard and Joanne Dobson, for their exceptional care and love over the years.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin Friday, May 13 at 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Christ our Savior, St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.

Following Mass, Henry will be rejoined with his wife at Calvary Cemetery, where committal services will take place with full military honors.

