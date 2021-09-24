Helen Victoria “Dolly” Mager, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Victoria “Dolly” Mager, 87, died unexpectedly Friday, September 17, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Born June 9, 1934, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, Helen was the daughter of the late Victor and Helen Abdis Hribar.

Helen was a lifelong nurse, devoting her life to the nursing profession. She earned her nursing degree from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in Washington, Pennsylvania in 1955. She was a graduate of the first class enrolled in the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Ohio State University. In 1978, Helen was awarded the Ohio March of Dimes Nurse of the Year. In that same year, she was one of 25 nurses who traveled to China for an educational study program. In 1979, she graduated from Youngstown State University with a B.S. in nursing.

Helen worked as the director of nursing for the Mahoning County Health Department for nearly 30 years until her retirement. She was awarded special Congressional recognitions upon her retirement for her contributions to the nursing profession on May 7, 2004.

Locally, Helen was affectionately known as the “Neighborhood Angel,” as she often looked after and tended to the needs of her neighbors. Helen was caring and compassionate to all who crossed her path and was most generous and giving to those in need. Helen valued her family and friends. Her children and grandson were the greatest loves of her life. She loved to travel, especially taking cruises and traveled the world. She was an avid reader, adored her pet cats and enjoyed cooking.

Helen married Wilfred “Will” R. Mager, on January 1, 1955 and enjoyed 60 years of marriage until his death in 2015.

She is survived by and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Dr. Darlene Mager and her husband, Dr. Dean Ball, of Boardman; her cherished grandson, Dylan Jacob Ball of Columbus and her siblings, Victor (Patricia) Hribar, Jr. of Lansing, Michigan, Edna (John “Pete”) Scotton of Maple Heights and Anthony Hribar of Pinckney, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her son, Atty. Kevin Mager and by a sister, Sandra Mitchell.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, September 26, 2021, afternoon from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Michael Parish in Canfield, where family and friends may call one hour prior to Mass at the church, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

After cremation, Helen will be entombed with her husband and son in the mausoleum at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Material contributions may be made in Helen’s memory to Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 1 Children’s Plaza, Dayton, OH 45404; or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

