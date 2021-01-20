Helen T. Crum, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen T. Crum, 90, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021.

Helen was born August 29, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of James D. and Helen L. (O’Neill) McCarthy.

She was a proud graduate of Ursuline High School, class of 1948. Helen was known to classmates for her beautiful singing voice and after school sought opportunities to enjoy her favorite past time including singing in various choirs. Her love of all things music continued throughout her life.

Helen married Ralph Crum and resided in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. From there, the couple relocated to California before returning to settle in Youngstown where Ralph was employed as a professor at Youngstown State University. Helen and Ralph enjoyed over 50 wonderful years together and raised three children.

Helen was an active member of St. Christine Church and sang in the choir.

In addition she was a supporter of the arts and regularly attended performances of the Youngstown Symphony and belonged to the Youngstown Symphony Society. She enjoyed flower arranging with the Garden Club, was an ardent supporter of Right To Life and supported Youngstown State University. Helen could be seen on most Fall Saturdays in the stands watching her Penguins. Other accomplishments include many years of service as a Precinct Election Official with the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mary Mahoney (McCarthy), Daniel McCarthy, and Kathleen McCarthy and her husband, Ralph G. Crum.

She is survived by her sons, Myron (Mary) Crum of South Elgin, Illinois, Daniel Crum of Upper Arlington, Ohio and Ralph “Mac” (Kristine) Crum of Carmel, Indiana, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Friends may call on Friday morning, January 22, 2021 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406. Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home and a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Right To Life of Mahoning County, P.O. Box 1074, Youngstown, OH 44501.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen T. Crum, please visit our floral store.