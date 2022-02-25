YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen F. Golden, 96, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at The Assumption Village.

She was born October 4, 1925 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of James E. and Blanche Granfield Grady.

Helen was a 1943 graduate of Chaney High School.

She devoted her life to raising her children and taking care of her family. She belonged to Seton III, Diocesan Council of Catholic Women and the Bears Club.

She was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman. She was a longtime member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown, was very active within the church’s Ladies Guild and was also a volunteer at the voting polls in Austintown for many years.

Helen enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to two bridge clubs.

Her husband, Thomas J. Golden, Jr. whom she married June 14, 1947, passed away November 27, 1982.

Helen is survived by her four daughters, Mary Frances Rousher of Youngstown, Kathleen (Robert) Cannell of Ocala, Florida, Peggy (Victor) Pallotta of Boardman and Blanche Golden (Carrie Learn) of Youngstown; two sons, Thomas (Diana) Golden of Corpus Christi, Texas and Robert (Jackie) Golden of Columbiana; daughter-in-law, Lynn Larson of Austintown; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Nelson) Morell, Kimberly (Jose) Moran, Daniel (Monique) Marks, Robert (Loraine) Cannell, Gino (Stephanie Berhens) Cannell, Joseph (Monica) Cannell, Victor (Raneem) Pallotta and Timothy Pallotta; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Aiden and Leah Morell, Olivia and Audrey Moran, Ava and Carter Marks, Grace and Malcolm Cannell and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a son, Richard J. Golden; son-in-law, George R. Rousher and sisters, Delores (Albert) Koontz and Blanche (Frank “Buzz”) Loftus.

The family would like to thank the entire staff at The Assumption Village, especially her nurses, Julia and Heather, for their compassionate care during this past year.

Family and friends may call Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and on Monday, February 28, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m at St. Charles Borromeo Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.