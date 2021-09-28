Helen Ferrare, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Ferrare, 80, who passed away Friday evening, September 25, 2021, at her home in Youngstown.

Helen was born January 28, 1941, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Mike and Helen (Hlubik) Bezyak.

Helen was a 1959 graduate and salutatorian of Poland Seminary High School.

Following graduation, Helen worked as a bookkeeper for the Palace Theater. After that, she worked for Youngstown Enterprises, Inc as a bookkeeper.

Helen enjoyed Hallmark movies, gardening, crossword and sudoku puzzles and bird watching.

Her favorite thing of all was doting on her granddaughter, Gianna, whom she adored.

Helen leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter, Michelle (Tom) Bindas of Poland; granddaughter, Gianna; sister, Rose Marie Turnbull of New Springfield; brother, Michael R. (Donna) Bezyak of Canfield; she also leaves behind close family friend, Timothy Hardy of Youngstown.

Along with her parents; Helen was preceded in death by her son, Paul Ferrare and her brother, John A. Bezyak

Family and friends may pay their respects Tuesday, September 28, 2021, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a Funeral Service will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The family requests those who are not vaccinated to wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mahoning County Dog Pound, 1230 N. Meridian Road #B, Youngstown, Ohio 44509 or Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown Ohio 44509.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Ferrare, please visit our floral store.