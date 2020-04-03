Helen C. Balko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen C. Balko died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.



She was born July 6, 1927, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Anna (Feryo) Bindas.



Helen loved to garden, especially flowers.

She was a very active member of Holy Name Church where she was a member of the Ladies Guild and Rosary Society.



She is survived by her daughters, Rosemarie (Slavko) Minich of Youngstown and Delores Balko of Columbus.



Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Andrew R. Balko; her sisters, Ruth Moran, Mary Lipkovich and Ann Fekete and her brothers, Joseph, John and Frank Bindas.



Services will be private and burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



