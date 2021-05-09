Helen Anna Maiorana, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Austintown for Helen Anna (Hammond) Maiorana, 90, who passed away Saturday morning, May 8, 2021 at the Mercy Health Hospice House.

Mrs. Helen Maiorana was born February 20, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Paul and Anna Hammond.

She was united in marriage to Salvatore Maiorana, Jr. on August 5, 1950 at St. Patrick’s Church. Salvatore (Sam) preceded her in death on June 19, 2015. Helen and Sam were married for 65 years.

Helen was a 1949 graduate of South High School in Youngstown, Ohio. She lived the majority of her life in the Youngstown area, later moving to Columbiana.

She was a lifelong member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

Growing up, Helen developed an interest in sewing and became a talented seamstress, taking after her father, Paul Hammond. She was also an avid ice skater. During high school, Helen worked at Murphy’s Five and Ten store and then worked at Isaly’s Dairy.

Spending time with her husband, family and friends were the happiest of times for Helen. Helen had a highly competitive spirit! She and Sam were members of the Saxon Club, where they enjoyed playing in a couples bocce league for many years. Helen also loved to bowl, participating in leagues at the Wedgewood Bowling Alley for 30 years. Helen also enjoyed playing slot machines at casinos and card games with family and friends. Furthermore, she had a passion for cooking and sharing with anyone who visited, especially her grandchildren. Helen often expressed that her grandchildren were number one, and she devoted much of her time to them.

Helen leaves behind her children, Salvatore “Sam” D. Maiorana III (Beverly Bennett) of Austintown, Cathy (John) Grossi of Florida, Linda (Dan) Bonish of Canfield and Helen (Mike) Milne of North Jackson; eight grandchildren, Michael (Lacey) Maiorana, Katie (Tyler) Greer, John (Denise) Bonish, Jenni (Paul) Lassonde, Lisa Maiorana, Nick Grossi, Maggie Milne (John Hochendoner) and Mariana Bonish (Amir Gill); seven great-grandchildren, Alex (Alexa) Moreland, Dempsey and Everett Lassonde, Isabella Coulter, Sophia Grossi, Pearl Hochendoner and Kingston Greer; two great-great-grandchildren, Liam and Jenny Moreland; one brother, William Hammond and one sister-in-law, Eileen Hammond.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Salvatore Maiorana, Jr.; an infant son, Fred Maiorana; one sister, Linda (Jack) Terrago; three brothers, Peter, Joseph and Abraham (Winifred) Hammond and sister-in-law, Georgette Hammond.

Friends and family can pay their respects on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish in Austintown.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the church, followed by graveside rites at Resurrection Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff at Austintown Health Care, Mercy Health Hospice House and Dr. Rich and staff.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.