POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Hall, 92, died Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Helen was born July 1, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of Oswald and Mary Skovira Vogt.

Helen was office manager and assistant to the CEO of Simco Enterprises for 34 years before her retirement.

Helen had a passion for her hobbies that included beautiful crochet, knit and needlework art, cooking and gardening. She loved to share and generously gifted her creations to family and friends. This was especially true during her favorite season of Christmas.

Helen had a strong faith and was involved with many activities with her church.

In addition to her hobbies, Helen was a longtime season ticket holder of the Youngstown State University Penguins football team and loved tailgating before the big games.

She is survived by children, Anita (Rich) Coe, Mary Patricia (Ernesto) Rodrigues, Anthony (Emilia) Lonardo and Theresa (David Brandon) Garchar; stepchildren, Wendy (Tim) Delvaux, Robin (Jim Weiser) Hall, William (Evie) Hall and Kevin (Cindy) Hall; 20 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Peter Hall and her brother, John Vogt.

We would like to thank Mercy Health Boardman seventh floor ER, surgery and the doctors and nursing staff for their kindness and wonderful care.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road.

Prayers will begin at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at the funeral home, followed at 11:00 a.m., by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul the Apostle Roman Catholic Parish.

Helen will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

