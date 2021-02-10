Helen A. Grodski, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen A. Grodski, 98, passed away Sunday morning, February 7, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Alliance.

She was born May 4, 1922, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul and Katherine Yadioha Stadnik.

Helen retired from Kirkmere School after 41 years as a custodian.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Helen was an avid bingo player, enjoyed trips to the casino and loved to watch wrestling. Her favorite wrestler was John Cena.

Her husband, Walter S. Grodski, whom she married on August 31, 1940, passed away April 14, 1997.

Helen is survived by her two daughters, Kathryn “Kay” Morelli of Alliance and Jean Frondorf of Slidell, Louisiana; four grandchildren, Tony (Naomi) Morelli, Mickey (Cheryl) Morelli, Rick (Kathleen Riehl) Frondorf and Cassie (Marc) Sartele; seven great-grandchildren, Rachel (Jake) Boyle, Hanna (Tom) Korda, Matt Morelli, Alyssa and Dawson Frondorf and Sebastian and Dominic Sartele; a great-great-granddaughter, Ellie Boyle and a sister, Jane Popa of Youngstown.

She was also preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Theodore, Chester and Joe Stadnik; a stepbrother, John Kalonsky and her granddaughter, Cindy Black.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Church, where a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572 Dallas, TX 75267-8572, www.nationalbreastcancer.org.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.