Heidi J. Semivan, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heidi J. Semivan, 52, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at her residence in Munroe Falls, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born December 1, 1966, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph, Jr. and Theresa Conroy Kistler.

Heidi was a 1985 graduate of Austintown Fitch and received her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.

She worked as a teller and customer service representative at Home Savings in Youngstown and Valley Savings in Cuyahoga Falls.

Heidi was a member of the ladies auxiliary for the fire department in Austintown. She was an active mentor for breast care patients and was also active in PTA.

She enjoyed reading and vacationing.

Heidi is survived by her husband, David Semivan, whom she married September 17, 1993; one daughter, Jena (Aaron Hoxworth) Semivan of Munroe Falls; three brothers, Ralph III (Karen) Kistler of Austintown, Jeff Kistler of Stuart, Florida and Chris Kistler of Austintown; six nephews, Jeffrey, Joe and Josh Kistler, Nick and Jake Swenson and Drew Semivan; two nieces, Jessica Kistler and Abbey Semivan and numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Ralph Kistler IV.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 14 and from 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 Noon with a funeral service following at Noon Friday, November 15, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Heidi’s name, to the Breast Cancer Fund of Ohio online at bcfohio.org.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, November 13 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.