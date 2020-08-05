Heather P. Elder, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather P. Elder, 47, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born March 27, 1973, in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Laura (Seltzer) Smith.

Heather was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and attended Kent State University.

She worked in furniture sales for Ashley Furniture and was a member of the Junior League of Youngstown.

She loved interior design, volunteering, cooking and traveling with her family.

Heather is survived by her husband, Jonathan C. Elder, whom she married April 17, 2004; her mother, Laura Smith of Poland; two sons, Ethan C. and Aidan H. Elder of Boardman; her sister, Heidi (Gaeton) Thompson of Boardman; four brothers, Kevin (Annie) Smith, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Jeff Smith of Poland, Todd (Kim) Smith of Chesapeake, Virginia and Cory (Jessica) Smith of Olmstead Falls and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, James Smith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Youngstown Junior League chapter.

Calling hours will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020.

A funeral memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Heather P. Elder, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: