Harry Summers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Summers, age 93, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



He was born February 24, 1927, in Dennison, Ohio a son of Virgil and Margaret (Cox) Summers.

He married Margaret Summers on June 7, 1947 and she preceded him in death on July 10, 2002.



Harry was a member of the Austintown Fire Department for 35 years and retired as a Captain. He also retired from Saramar Aluminum in Warren.



Harry is survived by his daughters, Deborah John, of Austintown and Jonie Foster, of Austintown; his son, Edward (June) Summers, of Austintown; seven grandchildren, Joshua and Zachary Foster, Jessica (Dave) Bajnok, Joleen (Brad) Begeot, Richard, Robert (Julie) and Russell (Allison) John; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Bajnok, Jack and Luke Begeot, Nathan, Melina and Ainsley John, Hayden and Haylie John and Robert, Savannah, Emma and Ella John.



In addition to his parents and wife, Harry was also preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Clark, Patty Begalla, and Blanch Spencer; brothers, Virgil, Willis, George and Sam Summers.



Private burial will be held at Greenhaven Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



A television tribute will air Friday, October 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.