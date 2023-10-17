AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry H. Bitner, 73, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, October 14, 2023, with his loving wife by his side.

Harry was born September 9, 1950, in Warren, the son of Elmer and Oleata Strohl Bitner.

He was a graduate of Mineral Ridge High School, and worked as a truck driver for Yellow Freight, until retirement.

Harry was a member of the Teamsters Union, Steel Valley Corvette Club, a lifetime NRA member, and a member of the Masonic Scottish Rite. He was a train enthusiast, especially of classic trains.

Harry is survived by his wife, the former Dianne Yurak, whom he married February 12, 1988; his children, Christine (Bryan) Stacy of Mineral Ridge, Brent (Phyllis) Bitner of Warren, Deana (Josh) Dunham of Jacksonville, Florida, Alexis (Aaron) White of Austintown, and Justin (Jaqueline) Bitner of Warren; brother, Paul (Bonnie) Bitner of Mineral Ridge; and ten grandchildren, Jennie, Brenna, Mason, Avery, and Reese Bitner, Joplin Taska, Zack Stacy, Audrey Dunham, and Reagan and Grant White.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russell Bitner; and sister, Darlene Bitner.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Pastor John Musgrave.

Entombment will take place in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Southern Care Hospice.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 18, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.