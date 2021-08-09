Harry Frederick Lockhart, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Frederick Lockhart, 93, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021.

He was born February 7, 1928 in in the Hazelwood section of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry J. and Margaret E. (Miller) Lockhart.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, J. Roy and Donald Lockhart.

A graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh, he served in the U.S. Navy in 1946 and 1947.

He worked for several decades as a quality control inspector for the E.L. Weigand Co. in Pittsburgh.

He married Bette Louise Grubb on October 18, 1950 and they remained united for more than 71 years until his death. They retired to Hudson, Florida in 1991 and returned north to live in Poland, Ohio in 2009.

He was an avid hunter from a young age, following in the bootsteps of his father and grandfather and passed his love of the sport to his son and grandson.

He and Bette raised two sons, James (Catherine) of Naples, Florida and Gary (Marilyn) of Poland, Ohio.

He was extremely proud of his three grandchildren, Jason (Nikki) of Seattle, Washington, Halli (Adam) Plimlof Novelty, Ohio and Samuel (Rebecca) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was perhaps even more proud of his three great-grandchildren, Daniel Harry, Emily Louise and Ellie Amy.

He also is survived by several nieces and nephews.

A private family ceremony will be held Tuesday followed by interment at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Big Reach Center of Hope, 11767 Lisbon Road, P.O. Box 53, Greenford, OH 44422.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins–Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Harry, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.