Guy Joseph Vendemia, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Guy Joseph Vendemia, 95, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at The Inn at Christine Valley.

Guy was born September 27, 1924 at home in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Pasquale and Angeline DeMaio Vendemia.

He graduated from Brookfield High School in 1942.

Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and achieved the rank of Signalman 2nd Class.

After the war, he attended and graduated from Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education in 1949. In 1951, he earned a Master of Science Degree in Education from Westminster College.

He taught at Brookfield High School from 1949-1957 and was also athletic director for the last five years. He then taught at Liberty High School from 1957 until his retirement in 1983. He also served as faculty manager of athletics from 1960-1970 and athletic director from 1970-1983. In 1997, Guy was inducted into the Liberty High School Sports Hall of Fame and received the Impact Award.

He married his loving wife, Ruth Elizabeth Rentsch, on June 6, 1953 at St. Brendan Church.

He was a charter member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown. He had been a lector since the parish’s inception and was a past member of the Men’s Club.

For many years, he officiated track, umpired Austintown Little League and was a member of the Optimists. Guy also belonged to the Trumbull County Retired Teachers Association, Ohio Retired Teachers Association, Liberty Education Association, Ohio Education Association, National Education Association and The Ohio State University Alumni Association. He was also a past member of the Churchill Golf League.

From 1989 until 2015 he spent winters with Ruth in Ruskin, Florida. He thoroughly enjoyed being able to golf year-round.

Most of all, he was a devoted son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

He will be sadly missed and remembered by his wife, Ruth and his children, Barbara (Michael) Pacak of Bellingham, Massachusetts and William (Maureen) Vendemia of Boardman and his grandchildren, Megan Vendemia of Anaheim, California, Eric Vendemia of Columbus, Ohio and Alexander Pacak of Bellingham, Massachusetts. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Patricia Vendemia of Brookfield and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Francis Vendemia and his sisters and their husbands, Joan (Gene) Grayson and Teresa (Charles) Gelety.

The family especially wants to thank the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley and Crossroads for their compassionate care during Guy’s short illness. They would also like to thank family and friends for their love and support during this time.

Calling hours for family and friends will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:15 a.m. at St. JosephChurch on New Road in Austintown. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at the church at 10:30 a.m.

Burial will beat Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, material tributes be made in Guy’s memory to either the organ fund for St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Youngstown, OH 44515 or Youngstown State University Williamson College of Business Administration, c/o YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

