NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Wardle, 101, passed away peacefully Monday, December 6, 2021, surrounded by her four loving sons.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Grace was born July 16, 1920, to the late Mark H. and Mary V. Anzivino Andio.

She waited four years for the love of her life, John Wardle, to return from World War II; they married May 9, 1946, at St. Dominic Church, where she was a lifetime member.

Grace had a strong belief in the Lord and was frequently found in prayer for family and friends.

Grace was a very hard worker. She spent countless hours in her youth supporting her family’s business at Andio Livestock. After raising her four sons, she worked at Southside Hospital as a TV hostess for 20 years.

She was a dedicated mother and always put her family first. She exemplified dedication and sacrifice, and gave freely of her time, always there to lend a helping hand. As a full-blood Italian, she was proud of her pasta and meatballs; her family will tell you that no one could compete with her sauce.

All who have met Grace were touched by her loving heart and kind spirit. To know her was to love her. She loved her family dearly and was always there to watch her sons and grandchildren play sports. It was unusual to look up in the stands and not see Grace and John in attendance and she tried to make every game while she was still able to do so. She also loved watching the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Indians.

Grace was a talented bowler and an avid dancer. She loved dancing — and she always recalled, “Only with John.” She was also a lifelong member and former president of the Casa Voya club.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Rose; her sister, Helen and her brothers, Tony and Joe. She will be dearly missed by her sons, Mark Wardle, Rich (Nancy) Wardle, John (Patricia) Wardle and Michael (Pamela) and her 13 grandchildren, Tamara (Dave) Gilmartin, Kate (Tom) Foley, Natalie Wardle, Barry (Rachel) Wardle, Sean (Michelle) Wardle, John Wardle, Jacqueline (Nathan) Schoedel, Mary Jo Wardle, Jacob Wardle, Antoinette Wardle, Mackenzie Wardle, Morgan Wardle and Mallory Wardle. She also leaves ten great-grandchildren.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Higgins Reardon Funeral Home, 2726 Center Road, Youngstown, OH 44514 and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Friday, December 10, 2021, at St Dominic Church, 77 E. Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will follow in Lake Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Akron Children’s Hospital, Mahoning Valley Campus, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512; or to Hospice Of The Valley – Mahoning County, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Grace, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.