Grace C. Gerst, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace C. Gerst, 77, died peacefully Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Hospice House, surrounded by her family.

Grace was born February 5, 1944, in Youngstown, the daughter of Francis P. and Mary H. Reddington Hackett.

She was a 1962 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended business college to receive a secretary certificate.

Grace was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family. She was very involved with her children’s activities growing up and loved being nana to her grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church where she was very involved.

In her spare time, Grace enjoyed crocheting.

Grace is survived by her husband, Robert Gerst, whom she married June 27, 1964; three daughters, Pamela (Omar) Jadue of Austintown, Christine (Liborio) Ricottilli of Poland and Mary Ellen (Hunter) Morris of Kent; son, Robert (Christine) Gerst of Canfield; sister-in-law, Mary Hackett of Cleveland; 13 grandchildren, Anna Maria, Michael, Joseph, Elizabeth, Liborio III, Isabella, Anthony, Lillian, Robert III, Hunter, Eleanor, Holden and Harrison and her faithful companion, her dog, Missy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin sons, Joseph and John; sisters, Mary Ellen Hackett and Sally Ann Stein and brother, Frank Hackett.

Family and friends may call Friday, May 28, 2021, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Joseph Church, 4545 New Road, Youngstown, OH 44515, or Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Visit www.Higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Grace C. Gerst, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 30, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.