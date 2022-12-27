MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Amelia Braund Leash, 92, died peacefully the morning of Monday, December 26, 2022, with her daughter by her side.

Grace was born July 9, 1930, in Cleveland, the daughter of Harold J. and Thelma Zimmermann Braund.

She was a member of the Ralnbow Girls in both Lakewood and Youngstown. Her family moved to Canfield when she was 16, and she graduated from Canfield High School in 1948. While in school, Grace was involved in theatre and other groups.

She married John Herman Leash on July 24, 1949, and became a longtime resident of the West Side of Youngstown.

She was a deacon, elder and member of the Wickliffe Presbyterian Church since the 1970s.

Grace was employed at the grocery chain, A&P, in the 1950s and also at Youngstown Sheet & Tube. During these years, she and her husband raised four children, Connie, John, Carol and Thomas.

After surviving a severe heart attack in 1993, she went on to help others by becoming a member of the support group, Mended Hearts. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for some time as well.

She brought many smiles to those in local nursing homes with her Minnie Pearl imitation.

A very active individual, she loved meeting new people, planning group outings, dinner, travel, movies and crocheting. Grace entered her crocheted items in the Canfield Fair for many years. She enjoyed casino trips and weekly bingo and of course cheering on her favorite sports team, the Cleveland Indians.

In 1999, Grace and her beloved daughter, Carol, went to school to become an STNA and cared for many people over the years at Park Vista and in private duty in the valley. She worked until she was 78.

Grace leaves her children, Connie (George) Penick of Mineral Ridge, Carol Troll of Girard and Thomas F. Leash (Roaseann) of Youngstown; three grandchildren, Daniel Penick, Drake Leash and Dante Leash and three great-grandchildren, Ethan, Owen and Alaina Penick.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Leash; son, John H. Leash; grandson Thomas E. Troll and brother, Thomas R. Braund.

Family and friends may call 11:00 a.m. to noon, with a funeral service to follow at noon, Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

