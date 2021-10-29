Godfrey James Perry, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Godfrey James Perry, 93, died Tuesday, October 26, 2021, peacefully at his home.

Godfrey, affectionately known as “Jim” was born January 16, 1928, in Youngstown, a son of Godfrey James and Martha June Klinger Perry.

Jim married the love of his life, Rosemary Ann Perry, on May 25, 1950 and she preceded him in death April 28, 2019.

Jim is survived by three daughters, Joyce (William) Mistovich of Wilmington, North Carolina, Cynthia Packo of Austintown and Rosemary (Charles) Bowmaster of Columbus; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Fred (Maude) Perry and George (Nancy) Perry; sister, Janice (Clifford) Kranich and his son-in-law, Charles Bowmaster.

In 1947, following high school, he served in the Navy and was honorably discharged January 28, 1948.

He was employed with Polin & Bacon, and Buchheit & Sons Construction companies. Through his career as an operating engineer, he has been a standing member of the International Union of Operating Engineering, Local Union #66 since 1957.

His passions in life were the love of horses, NASCAR races, playing cards, attending the Music in the Park and attending the Canfield Fair, where, for more than 70 years, he and his family especially loved attending the Pig Iron Derby.

A graveside service will take place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Calvary Cemetery, near the main entrance off Mahoning Avenue.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor his requests that contributions be made to The Austintown Township Park, Concert Series 2022. Checks can be mailed to 82 Ohltown Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.