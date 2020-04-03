Gloria Jean Smith, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Jean Smith, 77, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, after a short illness.

Gloria was born July 9, 1942, in Youngstown, to Margaret-Hartman Reese (deceased) and Alvin E. Buehrle (deceased).

Gloria worked at Valleycare Medical Center in Youngstown, where she worked in housekeeping, dietary as a cook and in the laundry department. She retired in 2005, leaving many close friends and great memories.

She leaves her brother, Al Buehrle and wife, Cheryl ,of Dallas, Oregon; sister, Shirley Reese of Liberty, Pennsylvania; sister, Marilyn Supler of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania; stepsister, Peggy Reese of Campbell; stepson, Fredrick Smith of Surprise, Arizona; stepson, Michael Smith of Killeen, Texas; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick P. Smith, the love of her life, whom she married February 13, 1988; a sister, Janice L. Warnick and both sons, Brian and Richard Kelly.

In light of current health concerns, no viewing will take place.

Friends and family, in lieu of flowers, are asked to donate to the American Cancer Society, 525 N. Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406 in her honor.

Professional services were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria J (Buehrle) Smith, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.