Glenn Mashburn, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn Mashburn, 83, passed away Monday morning, October 18, at Beeghly Oaks.



He was born September 15, 1938 Unaka, North Carolina, a son of the late Caleb “Jack” and Ada (Rose) Mashburn.



In the early 70s, Glenn worked at Republic Steel for 29 years, ran Glenn’s Tree Service, owned and operated Atlantic Richfield station in Lowellville and was a beekeeper.

He was known about town as an excellent mechanic. Glenn liked fast cars, soul food and “pretty womens” and his favorite artist was Charlie Pride.



Glenn is survived by his wife, Laura (Zupko) Mashburn; his children, Teresa Vick of Austinown, David Mashburn of Petersburg, Daniel Mashburn of Texas, Johnathan (fiancé, Bethany) Zupko of Tennessee, Sheila (Bob) Pipoly of Georgia, Michelle (Bob Cusick II) Mashburn of Hubbard and Jennifer (Alan) Mashburn of Hubbard; grandchildren, Chad (Danielle) Vick, Angela (Derek) Allen, Trenton Mashburn, Micah (Adrianna) Mashburn and their children, Micah, Jr. and Maverick, Aaron (Jordan) Williams and their son, Bentley, Rebecca and Taylor Zupko, Robert and Alexis Pipoly, Bobby Cusick III, Elijah Fleeger, Becky Webster and Shelby Williford and Mathew’s fiancée, Kat Helton.



He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Delores “Ann” (Johnson) Mashburn; two sons, Michael Mashburn and Donald Mashburn; a daughter, Juanita Mashburn and a grandson, Mathew Mashburn.



Family and friends may call Friday, October 22 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a service will follow at 12:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donation in care of the funeral home to assist a family during this time.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Glenn, please visit our floral store.