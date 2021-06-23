Gladys E. Thomas, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys E. Thomas, 94, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Hospice House.

She was born April 11, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of Willis and Julia Danko Weitzman.

Gladys is survived by her daughter, Elaine M. (Anthony) Severino of Youngstown; her granddaughter, Julia Severino of Youngstown; two great-grandsons, Anthony and Nickolas Severino, whom she adored; two nephews, Steve and Ron Bayus, to whom she was very close and sisters-in-law, Rita Wolff and Mary Thomas.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward C. Thomas, whom she married May 11, 1946; her son, Gary E. Thomas; sister, Mildred Bayus; brother, Raymond Weitzman and grandson, Donald Shirilla.

Per Gladys’s wishes, services were private.

Interment took place in Lake Park Cemetery.

Her family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley, Dr. Michael Malmer and his staff, the nurses on the 6th floor at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Hospice House for their loving care to Gladys.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.