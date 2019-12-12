Geri Louise Bouslough, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geri Louise Bouslough, age 98, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, with her family by her side. She is at peace now with the Lord.



Geri was born November 3, 1921, a daughter of Charles “Chick” and Grace (Robinson) Keller.



Geri was a very young 98 years and full of life. She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She was a good conversationalist in person or on the phone and she could talk with anyone.



She worked at Sears, People’s Bank and John Hancock Insurance Company. She retired at the age of 62.



Geri was an avid golfer up to age 92. She was also an avid card player; especially bridge right up to 97 years of age. With all of life’s challenges, aches, pains and hurts, she was never one for complaints. She always pushed herself forward and encouraged others to do the same. Her hobbies included golf, bridge, knitting, gardening and even enjoyed painting house walls, doors and wood trim. Her favorite color was pink, which included a pink house on Yarmouth lane in Boardman and a pink and grey Pontiac station wagon. She was always active in her thinking and always doing something. She was a friend to anyone who needed friendship and she was soft-hearted for animals; especially stray cats, of which she had an abundance.



Geri’s husband, Emerson “Skip” Bouslough, whom she married October 19, 1942, preceded her in death on October 25, 2000.



She leaves behind three daughters, Diane (Gary) DeFrank of Canfield, Debbie (Lori) Bouslough of Canfield and Denise Bouslough of Youngstown; two sons, Denis (Terry) Bouslough of Virginia and Doug (Cecelia) Bouslough of Youngstown; seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren and her beloved long haired Chihuahua dog of 11 years, Charlie.



She was also preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two grandchildren.



Per Geri’s wishes, services will be private.



She is loved by all who knew her, she will be missed by all who met her and she is an example of strength for all to follow. Goodbye Mom/grandma/friend, we love you. Thanks for being you. P.S. she said her secret to long life of 98 years … is LIPSTICK.



