Geraldine F. (Daniszewski) Cownden, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine F. Cownden, 76, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born February 26, 1943, in Youngstown, a daughter of Anthony and Agnes Tomczak Daniszewski.

Geraldine was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and worked for General Electric for 41 years.

She loved animals, especially her dogs.

She enjoyed sewing, reading, gardening and flowers.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Justin Cownden of Lakewood; her sister, Lori Cohn of Florida and her brother, Donald Daniszewski of North Lima.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, James Cownden.

Memorial contributions may be made in Geraldine’s name to the Animal Charity Society, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Calling hours will be held 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

The funeral service will follow calling hours on Tuesday, November 26 at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

