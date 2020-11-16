Geraldine Anne DeLuca, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Geri” Anne DeLuca, 76, found her wings Saturday, November 7, 2020. With her belief in God, she is at peace with her creator.

Geraldine, more commonly known as Geri, was born November 5, 1944, in Youngstown, the daughter of Dominic and Julia Rinko DeFelice.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School.

Geri was a restaurant proprietor for many years, owning the Backstage Lounge in downtown Youngstown and Geri’s Restaurant and Lounge on Youngstown’s south side.

Geri was very involved with the democratic party as she supported campaigns of many prominent democrats in the area for many years.

She held the position for 30-plus years as precinct committee woman for the 4th ward on the west side. Geri was a member of the Ohio Federated Democratic Women’s Organization, JFK Kennedy Club and was a past president of the West Side Coalition.

Geri was a devoted mother and grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Rose (George) Forster of New Castle, Pennsylvania; her two grandchildren, Anthony Mulhall and Geanna Forster and her sister, Donna Wilson of Fairview, Pennsylvania. She will be sadly missed by family and friends and all that knew her.

Geri was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis DeLuca and her ex-husband and continued friend, Samuel Fossesca.

Per Geri’s wishes, she was cremated.

Family and friends that Geri’s life has touched are invited to a memorial service honoring her life Wednesday, November 18, 2020, starting at 6:00 p.m., at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. The family asks that you wear something purple, Geri’s favorite color, in her honor or purple pins will be available at the funeral home to wear.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to an organization that you personally support in her honor.

