CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Taylor, 84, passed away at his home Thursday, October 12, 2023.

He was born August 23, 1939 in Grafton, West Virginia, a son of the late Orval Taylor and Lucille Weaver Young.

Gerald served his country in the United States Army.

His career was spent at US Steel as a metallurgical technician.

Gerald is survived by his sister, Patricia Yukawa two brothers, Dale Taylor and Herbert Young and his grandson, Thomas Olon.

He was preceded in death his wife, Cheryl Sprouse Taylor, whom he married July 8, 1966 and passed away July 21, 2015 and his daughter, Suzanne Olon in 2007.

Private burial took place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

