POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald T. Hamilton, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at the Hospice House with his daughter by his side.

He was born on June 21, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Jay and Frances T. Nevinsky Hamilton.

Gerald graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and pursued his passions at Kent State University. Although his life’s journey traveled many different roads, his favorite part was always family.

Jerry had a deep passion and talent for writing and music and was quite the history buff. He loved playing guitar and piano, played in bands in early years and took on an open mic night or two. It was through music that he found solace and self-expression.

One of his proudest moments was holding his grandson on the day he was born. He cherished every moment with him, watching him grow.

An arsenal of eloquent words, wit, and wisdom and no shortage of stories to share, he leaves these and many more colorful traits in the hands of his daughter with sage advice to “Never enter into a battle of wits with an unarmed man!”.

Jerry was a bright energetic light that will live on in our hearts and echo in the strum of his guitar.

“I hope you don’t mind, that I put down into words, how wonderful life is while you’re in the world…” words by Elton John

He is survived by his beloved daughter, Meghan (Brian C.) Collingwood of Poland; sister, Laura (Ron) Pasquale of Texas; sister-in-law, Kathy Hamilton of Struthers; nephew, Mark Hamilton and grandson, Mason Collingwood who brought immeasurable joy into Gerald’s life.

Gerald was preceded in death by his loving parents and brother, Mark Hamilton.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Gerald T. Hamilton, please visit our flower store.