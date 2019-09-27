Gerald Raymond Dechant, Diamond, Ohio – Obituary

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Raymond Dechant, 77, of Diamond, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 24.

Jerry was born January 12, 1942 to Raymond and Anna Copanic Dechant and grew up on the east side of Youngstown.

Jerry graduated from East High School in 1960, Salem School of Technology and Kent State University as an electrical engineer and worked for Ajax Magnethermic, General Electric and Packard /Delphi. Following retirement he did consulting work for several companies, including Osborne Engineering. In addition he taught electrical engineering classes at Kent State University and YSU.

He was a retired member of the United States Air Force.

Jerry had a gift for being able to fix almost anything and when he wasn’t working on something of his own he was helping friends and neighbors on projects and repairs.

Jerry fully enjoyed life and had traveled to 48 of the 50 states; especially loving the Florida Keys. Scuba diving, fishing, jet skiing, driving his Corvette and later his Model A, were pastimes he enjoyed. He was an assistant scoutmaster for Edinburg Boy Scout Troop 558 .

He was a Master Mason from Charity Lodge 530 in Palmyra, Ohio. He belonged the Youngstown Chapter of the Model T Ford Club, Five Points Chapter of Penn-Ohio Model A Ford Club, and Model A Restorer’s Club. He had chauffeured the North Jackson Historical Society honoree for many years in Jackson Township’s Fourth of July Parade.

He leaves behind his wife of 53 years, the former Natalie Moherman; his daughter, Natalie (Chuck) Dechant-Keefe of Diamond; his son, Blake (Jennifer) Dechant of Westlake; also his beloved grandchildren, Stephen Lewis, McKenna Keefe and Connor Dechant; as well as, stepgrandchildren, Cody and Hunter Keefe and Keith Campbell.

Calling hours will be held at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, North Jackson Chapel on Sunday, September 29 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Services will be Monday, September 30 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation for one hour before the service at the funeral home, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Marathon Wild Bird Center, 5550 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 or North Jackson Historical Society, P.O. Box 104, North Jackson, OH 44451.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 30 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

