Gerald R. Hutch, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald R. “Jerry” Hutch, 71, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.



He was born December 30, 1948, in Youngstown, a son of the late Francis and Margaret Walker Hutch.



Jerry was a 1967 graduate of Chaney High School and attended YSU.



He was employed with GM Lordstown, where he was a car painter for most of his career and was a member of the UAW Local 1112.



He held a great honor of serving his country in the Army National Guard.



When his son was younger, he was the head coach for Little League baseball and was an avid supporter of all activities his children participated in. Jerry enjoyed watching his granddaughter, Kaitlyn play on the volleyball court and play in the high school marching band. He was so proud of her scholastic achievements soon to be graduating from Miami University and headed to grad school. Whether Olivia was on a field playing sports, cheering on the sidelines, on a stage in a play, or participating in school activities, he was her number one fan and best friend.



Jerry took great pride in taking care of his home. He had a green thumb, always planting and taking care of his landscaping and lawn. In his landscaping off season, Jerry enjoyed playing poker in any form or fashion. Jerry loved spending time on his front porch getting to know the neighbors. He never knew a stranger, only friends he had not met yet. He was an avid fan of all Ohio sports teams, Browns, OSU and Indians. His greatest love was for his family and spending time with his granddaughters.



Jerry was truly the most amazing husband, father, Papa and father-in-law. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.



Jerry is survived by his wife, Vicki L. (Chipps) Hutch, whom he married on January 30, 1971. They would have been celebrating their 50th anniversary; his children, James (Deana) Hutch of Poland and Jennifer (Brian) Flynn of New Middletown; two granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Olivia Flynn; sister, Barbara Mulidore of Youngstown; brother, Rusty (Peggy) Hutch of Youngstown and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by two brothers, David and James Hutch; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Vicky Chipps and brother-in-law, James Zimmerman.



Due to COVID-19 concerns, graveside committal services with military honors will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Toys for Tots, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172 or at www.toysfortots.org.



Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gerald R. “Jerry” Hutch, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.