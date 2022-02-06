AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald F. Bailey, 81, died Thursday morning, February 3, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gerald was born September 6, 1940, in Akron, the son of Frederick and June Roberts Bailey.

He was a graduate of Columbiana High School and was a United States Air Force and Marine Corps veteran.

Gerald had retired from A.P. O’Horo Company as a superintendent in 2001 and was a 55 year member of the Operating Engineers Local 66.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his Mill Creek senior golf league friends. He also enjoyed cooking and going to the local farmers markets.

Gerald was married to Janice Wilson, whom he married January 21, 1964. She died November 19, 2012.

He leaves his son, Gerald B. (Christine) Bailey of Boardman; four grandchildren, Ryan, Brooke, Ross and Zoe Bailey and his brother, Dennis Bailey.

Gerald also leaves his companion, Marian Smith.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Russell H. Bailey and his brothers, Richard, Robert and Russell Bailey.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 5:45 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, Febuary 8, 2022, at the Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406

This obituary can be viewed and condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

