Georgia Rose Grimm, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgia R. Grimm, 93, passed away at 4:04 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Humility House in Austintown.

Daughter of the late Harold and Georgia R. Poulaillon, Georgia was born October 21, 1926, in Bloomington, Illinois.

She married the late William O. “Bill” Grimm, Sr. on January 11, 1947.

Georgia and her beloved husband, Bill, were avid dancers. They relished the opportunity to participate in any style of dancing; square dancing, clogging and country line dancing were a few of their favorites — they even taught the latter. Georgia also loved to sew, paint ceramics, drink unbelievably hot coffee and solve puzzles, especially crosswords.

Georgia dedicated her life and boundless energy to service. She was active with the Cub Scouts as a Mahoning County trainer, for which she won the prestigious Silver Fawn Award. She actively assisted the American Red Cross, most often with blood drives in Austintown. She also helped in times of crisis, such as providing food for displaced survivors and emergency crews during the 1985 tornado.

She was a member of the Austintown Community Church and served the congregation as deacon and elder. She served on the Evangelism committee and as the secretary of the consistory for many years. She organized socials and coffee hours after services and participated on many committees and in various circles. Georgia assisted often with preschool and vacation Bible school and was the Assistant Church Treasurer for many years. She was in charge of the kitchen for the Austintown Community Church Colonial Inn at the Canfield Fair and she also cooked for the Kiwanis Club alongside her beloved Brunch Bunch. For these and other achievements, Georgia received many awards and accolades. In 1992, she was inducted into the Austintown Hall of Fame for Community Service.

Georgia will be sadly missed by her children, William O. “Bill” (Ann Marie) Grimm, Jr. of Howland, Jeff W. (Terri) Grimm of Bend, Oregon and David L. (Lisa) Grimm of North Jackson; grandchildren, Rachel S. Grimm, Randy (Kristy) Grimm, Eric D. Grimm, Ron Campbell and Joe (Kelli) Campbell; great-grandchildren, Selina R. Jones, Hailey R. Grimm and Khloe L. Grimm and nieces and nephews, Vicki Garnes, Doug Watson, Shawn Watson, Sharon Crubaugh, Janet (Gary) Teeters and Bobby (Annette) Grimm.

Besides her parents, Georgia was preceded in death by her husband, Bill.

Private family services were held and burial took place in Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Georgia’s name to Austintown Community Church, 242 S. Canfield Niles Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

