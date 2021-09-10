Georgeann Diane Buonpane, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Georgeann Diane Buonpane, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a fierce battle with cancer.



Georgeann, daughter of George and Betty (Stanislaw) Zelina, grew up in Poland, Ohio and attended school at Holy Family and Cardinal Mooney High School.

She was very active at Holy Family Church for many years, serving on the bereavement committee.



Georgeann constantly looked on the bright side of life, was quick to laugh and always put the needs of others ahead of her own. Georgeann was a devoted friend, sister, mother and grandmother. She will be missed dearly.



Georgeann loved to travel, both home and abroad and was a travel agent for many years. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and friends.



Georgeann is survived by her beloved siblings, Beth Ann LeBreton, George Zelina, Bonnie Okular and Gail Allender; her cherished daughters, Lisa Kart of Austin, Texas, Amy Spath of Canfield and Gina Buonpane of Canfield. She also leaves behind her treasured grandchildren, John Spath III, Quinn Kart, and Satyana Buonpane and longtime friend and former spouse, Richard Buonpane.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to an organization that Georgeann dedicated her time to and served as past president, Angels of Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull & Columbiana Counties.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Poland.



Prayers will begin Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church in Poland at 10:30 a.m.



Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Georgeann Diane (Zelina) Buonpane, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.