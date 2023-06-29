AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George William Teutsch, Sr. died peacefully at home on June 28, 2023 with his family by his side.

George was born January 8, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Michael and Christine Shulluer Teutsch.

He was a graduate of North High School.

George worked as a pipe and steam fitter for Commercial Piping for 42 years.

In addition to his successful career, George proudly served in the Army Reserves while stationed in Fort Brag, NC. His dedication to serving his country exemplified the values he held close to his heart – loyalty, integrity and selflessness. This commitment was a testament to his strong character and sense of duty.

Beyond his professional accomplishments and military service, George found great joy in family life. Married to Patricia (Russo) Teutsch on December 8, 1962, he formed a beautiful bond with her that withstood the test of time. She passed away October 2, 2022.

He was a long time member of the Saxon Club.

George is survived by his daughter, Christine Teutsch of Dublin, Ohio; sons, George (Carol) Teutsch, Jr. and James Teutsch both of Austintown; granddaughters, Jillian Teutsch and Kaitlin Teutsch and brothers, Michael A. Teutsch of Boardman and Martin Teutsch of Austintown.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, July 5, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

The family has requested material tributes take the form of donations to The Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, at give.michaeljfox.org in honor of George.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of George William Teutsch, please visit our flower store.