George Pete, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Pete, 88, passed away Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.

He was born October 28, 1932, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha (Zavada) Pete.

George graduated from Campbell Memorial High School and was a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Church.

He was a supervisor for Cold Metal Products and then became a bus driver for Youngstown City School.

In his younger years, George played accordion for a polka band. He enjoyed going to the Western Reserve Fish and Game Club and getting a bite to eat with his buddy, “Ace”, every Wednesday.

His wife, Elta R. (Paden) Pete, whom he married November 14, 1953, passed away April 7, 2013.

George is survived by his two daughters, Barbara (Mark) Dolak of Austintown and Denise (Charles) Norman, with whom he made his home, in Youngstown; granddaughter, Alexis (William) Vincent of Laurel, Maryland; two great-grandchildren, Zoe and Nolan Vincent and a sister, Ann Bagnoli of Poland.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Bulatko and two brothers, Steve and John Dimoff.

Family and friends may call Friday, December 4 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; www.stjude.org.

