MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Kovach, 84, died Thursday, February 9, 2023, at Independence Village of Avon Lake.

He was born on September 27, 1938, in Niles, Ohio, a son of John and Sophie (Lastik) Kovach.

George was the class valedictorian at Mineral Ridge High School.

After receiving his master’s degree, he became a licensed independent social worker and worked as a counselor at Children and Family Services of Warren, Ohio.

George also counseled Vietnam veterans and he worked for Stephen’s Ministry, where he counseled incarcerated and homebound individuals.

George is survived by three daughters, Maria (Steve) Lozier of University Heights, Kristina Kovach of Lakewood and Veronica Kovach (Philip Ratliff) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Dorthy Young, of Niles and two granddaughters, Abby and Sophia Kovach.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his former wife, Vera Tancer-Kovach; infant son, Michael; brothers, John and Paul Kovach and sister, Mary Curtis.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday February 13, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue.

Prayers will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 14, at the funeral home followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George M. Kovach, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 13 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.