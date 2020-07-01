George H. Brundage, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George H. Brundage, 83, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Briarfield at Ashley Circle, from heart failure.

He was born August 18,1936, in Youngstown, the son of George W. and Evelyn Hensch Brundage.

George graduated from Boardman High School in 1955 and Kent State University in 1960 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography. He was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

George was born with a hole in his heart. At that time, nothing could be done to repair it. In 1959, open heart surgeries were beginning to be done. He went to Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia, one of three hospitals in the country doing the procedure and had the surgery January 28, 1960. It was very successful as it lasted for 60 years. The Vindicator had a large article, “George Brundage has a new heart.”

George met his wife, Nancy Deislinger, at Trinity United Methodist Church, when they were 16 and 15 years old. They married March 18, 1961, at the church and began an exciting life together of 59 years.

George began his professional life as a city planner in Youngstown in 1960. In 1962, he was offered a position in Fresno, California. In the next 22 years, they moved from California to the end of Long Island, New York and from Georgia to Illinois, always advancing in his career.

In 1984, the aging of their parents brought them back to the Youngstown area. They settled in Canfield and George began working as director of economic development at Eastgate Regional Council of Governments. There he was also head of the citizens advisory board. George retired in September 2001.

George was a trap shooter for almost 40 years. In the summer, they were gone most weekends to shoot in New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio. George loved talking with all the other shooters in the campgrounds. He loved his Winnebagos. He was a life member of Fish and Game Club of Vienna. Another hobby was his model trains. He was a member of the Western Reserve Modular Railroad Club and enjoyed going when the trains were on display. He was a member of the Kent State Alumni Association and former member of the Lions Club in Canfield. He also enjoyed Ohio State football games. In the last few years, he has been watching the birds at the feeders and the wildlife in the yard, especially the groundhog.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for more than 60 years.

George is survived by his wife, Nancy Deislinger Brundage; two nephews, David (Barb) Hirt and Dr. Stephen Hirt; one niece, Jennifer Hirt (Dr. Greg) Marchand; two great-nephews, David and Ben Hirt; his brother-in-law, Frank Hirt; a cousin, Kathi Gifford in Pennsylvania and “special friends”, Carl and Shari Talarico of Austintown.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, Carl and Jean Deislinger and his sister, Patricia Hirt.

Many thanks to Dr. Charles Wilkins for his compassionate care.

Material tributes may be given to the Alzheimer’s Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George H Brundage, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.