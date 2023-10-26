YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George “Geo” Fill III, 65, passed away on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.



Born on September 8, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Helen Leason Fill, Jr.

His education took him to Austintown Fitch High School, where he graduated in 1976.

Geo retired after 40 years on a lake freighter as a merchant marine. His career allowed him to travel the vast Great Lakes and connect with people from all walks of life. Geo’s dedication to his craft was unwavering, always ensuring the safe passage of those aboard the freight.



Beyond his career achievements, Geo had an insatiable thirst for life. Whether it was drag racing, tinkering away in his garage on various projects, or hitting the gym five days a week, he lived each day to its fullest. These hobbies brought him immense joy and allowed him to channel his boundless energy into creative outlets.



In addition to leaving behind a legacy of warmth and kindness in the hearts of all who knew him, Geo is survived by his loving family. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 37 years, Vicky A. Frease Fill, whom he married on February 1, 1986. Geo’s three children, George Fill IV of Youngstown and twin daughters, Danielle Fill and Michelle Fill of San Antonio, Texas, were his pride and joy. He also leaves his brother, Mike Fill of Austintown and his nephew, Michael Fill.



Visitation will be held on October 28, 2023, from 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at the same location at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mykola Zomchak officiating.

