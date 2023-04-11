YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George “Brian” Taylor, 79, died peacefully, Friday, April 7, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, surrounded by his family.

George, better known as Brian, was born October 27, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of George and Eleanor Kennedy Taylor.

Raised on the west side of Youngstown, he attended St. Brendan School and was a 1961 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Brian served his country in the United States Navy, where he worked on the hospital ship USS Repose AH 16. Brian was in charge of the Maxillofacial Surgery Technician Team in Vietnam.

Upon returning home, Brian began a career as a substitute clerk with the postal service. He held many management positions in the Youngstown Post Office. He was promoted to manager of the general mail facility in Toledo, where he was responsible for all the mail movement in northwest Ohio. Brian retired in 1992 as a postmaster and shortly thereafter went to work for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities as a bus driver. He became production manager at The Rayen Avenue Masco Workshop and retired in 2003.

For relaxation, Brian liked to golf, read mystery books, do woodworking, take short trips and watch television.

Brian was a member of St. Mary Church in Warren.

Brian is survived by two daughters, Lisa Taylor of Boardman and Jennifer Corey of Poland; son, Robert Taylor of Chicago; sisters, Beatrice Telshaw of Youngstown, Elaine (George) Streitferdt of Youngstown and Monica (Lewis) Lowery of Youngstown; brothers, Douglas (Joella) Taylor of Jackson, Alabama and Patrick (Diane) Taylor of Lake Milton; seven grandchildren, Lauren Smead, Jacob Taylor, Joshua Taylor, Cole Corey, Katie Taylor, Owen Corey and Liam Corey and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Taylor and sister, Margaret Schlueter.

A private service was held Monday, April 10 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Brian’s final resting place will be in Ohio Western Reserve Veterans Cemetery in Rittman.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the Salvation Army.

