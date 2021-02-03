George Anthony Saadey, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Saadey, D.D.S., passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Dr. Saadey was born on December 7, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of Anton and Minerva Abraham Saadey.

He was the sixth of nine children.

He graduated from East High School in 1954 and was a proud member of the East High School Golden Bears football team.

He went on to attend Youngstown State University, where he played football under Coach Dike Beede from 1954 – 1957. George loved the game of football and believed that football was a great teacher of life’s lessons.

Dr. Saadey began his 62 year marriage to his high school sweetheart, the former Judy Dragoiu, on August 9, 1958.

He and Judy moved to Columbus, where they started their family while George attended The Ohio State University School of Dentistry. He earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1963.

He returned to serve his beloved Youngstown community as a general dentist for 57 years. It was the joy of his professional life that he was joined in the practice by his son, Jon; it was the joy of his personal life that he and Judy became the loving parents of seven children.

George was a consummate family man and he and Judy truly loved raising their children. He cherished his upbringing and his “East Side” values, which he passed along to his kids. He treasured family gatherings which were filled with laughter, cooking and story-telling. He loved great food, Saturday morning breakfasts with his children and grandchildren and family trips to the casino.

George was an avid golfer for over 20 years. He also loved horse racing and attended the Kentucky Derby 30 years in a row. The family would like to thank all of his golfing and horse buddies for being such good friends to him. George cherished each and every one of these friendships. The family would also like to thank his office staff who served loyally by his side for many years.

George was a man of faith and a leader by example. He was a man of character, dignity, humility, humor, honor, courage, wisdom, perception and integrity. He knew who he was and he lived it. He shied away from the limelight. He had an active inner life and his family often referred to him as an “idea man.” He had an inventive mind and spirit and he loved progress. He was a true visionary.

George leaves his wife, Judy; his children, Atty. Sharon (Atty. Tim) Hackett, Susan (Matt) Pecchia, George (Irene) Saadey, Dr. Jon (Lisa) Saadey, Jennifer (John) D’Apolito and Judi (Joe) Kordupel; his sisters, Florence Vitullo, Betty Ann Garono and Linda (Ken) Carano; his sister-in-law, Beverly Saadey; his brother-in-law, Skip (Lorynne) Dragoiu; 13 grandchildren, Leanne (Tom) Miller, Gina (Dominick) Daltorio, Atty. Tim (Dr. Kaila Buckley) Hackett, Maria (Aaron) Clark, Jaclin and Anna D’Apolito, Matthew, Jake, Luke and Noah Pecchia, Shannon and Ensign Jon Saadey and Joe Kordupel; his great-grandchildren, Clara, Kate and Sadie Miller and Liliana, Johnny, Michael and Rosie Daltorio and scores of nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his beautiful son, Michael; his three brothers, Russell J. Saadey and his wife Jean, Joseph Saadey and his wife Helen and Anthony Saadey; his two sisters, Marie and her husband, Donald Dempsey and Josephine and her husband, Atty. John Jakubek; his brothers-in-law, Tony Garono and John Vitullo and his nephews, George “Chipper” and Russell Saadey, III.

A private, Catholic family mass was held in George’s memory.

The family knows and understands that George was widely loved in the community and that many of his friends and patients would have wanted to pay their respects. However, with deepest regret, we are living in very trying times and the family did not wish to put the health and safety of others at risk. Please know that your thoughts and prayers are very much appreciated and felt by the family. He will be happily remembered and sadly missed by all.

The family would like to thank the dedicated doctors, nurses and support staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital downtown who took such wonderful care of George during his illness – the family will be forever grateful to you for the kindness you showed to him.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Maron’s Church, 1555 S. Meridian Road, Youngstown, OH 44511, or to the National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon, 2759 N. Lipkey Road, North Jackson, OH 44451.

