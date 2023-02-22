NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, Gene Victor DiVincenzo, 88, departed on his final flight home to be reunited with the love of his life, Roseelia.

Gene lived a truly remarkable life, and the legacy he left behind is difficult to convey in such few words. A Marine Corps veteran and passionate aviator, Gene proudly built and flew several of his own planes. His grandchildren fondly remember flying in the Varga, and looking up at the sky to see him waving his wings overhead.

A builder at heart, Gene took great pride in designing and building his own property on New Buffalo Road. His family will always remember the countless Memorial Day picnics, intense family volleyball games, and fishing and swimming in the lake. His grandchildren have fond memories of campouts featuring Papa Gene’s famous ghost stories and corny jokes, annual hunting trips, making homemade sausage, canning peppers and jams, and car shows with his Corvair.

More than anything, Gene devoted his life to his family. One of the many traditions “Papa Gene” enjoyed was making homemade cranberry relish every Thanksgiving (a longstanding tradition of over 50 years, still being carried on by his children and grandchildren today), as well as his much-loved Valentine’s Day gifts and candies he shared around the kitchen table.

Gene’s family will never forget his love for basset hounds, although his wife Roseelia did not share this love. He would famously remind her “Dog is God spelled backwards.”

Gene was born August 14, 1934, in Holloway, the son of Victor and Lucille Campanizzi DiVincenzo.

He graduated from Holloway High School in 1952 and received his degree in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton in 1957.

He also served in the Marine Corps Air Wing for three years as a navigator.

He had a long engineering career, working mostly in the steel industry, and finished his career owning his own company, Millennium Controls. He retired in 2001.

He was a member of St. Charles Church in Boardman and volunteered as a Eucharistic minister and CCD teacher. Gene and Roe also volunteered at Assumption Nursing Home and provided guidance to countless couples as marriage encounter volunteers for 18 years.

Gene married his devoted wife, Roe, May 26, 1962, and their 52-year bond was defined by unconditional love. They raised four, forever grateful children, Jeannine (Joseph) Cunningham of Canfield, Eugene (Joseph N.) DiVincenzo of Cleveland, Victor (Dina) DiVincenzo of Canfield and Maria (Patrick) Gentile of North Lima; and his 10 grandchildren, Lia Jo, Gino, Joey (fiance Alyssa), Marco, Michael, Vinny, Louie, Gia, Emma Roe and Rocco.

Gene also leaves siblings, Geraldine (Joseph) Sposato, Ronald (Jean) DiVincenzo, Carolyn (Bert) Toth and Gary (Marybeth) DiVicenzo.

In addition to his wife, Roseelia, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly (Angelo) Rosile; and sister-in-law, Carmela (Joseph) Cassese.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

There will be a prayer service at 9:15 a.m. Friday, February, 24, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Charles Church.

Gene’s family would like to thank his many caregivers of the past few years, especially Mama Dee Dee (Diane D’Agostino). Words cannot express their gratitude for her endless love and support. Additionally, they would like to thank the Daprile family and the incredible staff at Maple Crest Nursing Home in Struthers.

In lieu of flowers, Gene’s family asks that you consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44502 (habitatmahoning.org).

