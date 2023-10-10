YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gene Raymond White, affectionately known as Rocky, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Gene was born October 29, 1936, at home on his family’s dairy farm on Meridian Road, Youngstown, the only son of Raymond Carl and Agnes Kachurek White.

Gene’s favorite stories centered around his humble beginnings on the farm with his grandparents, Joseph and Mary Novotny Kachurek, parents and his many cousins, family and friends.

Gene will be remembered for his genuine warm and kind-hearted nature, always willing to help someone in need and being at the ready to tell a good joke. His memory is a blessing to all that knew him.

Gene attended St. Brendan’s grade school where he made life-long friends playing on the football team through high school. Gene was a 1955 graduate of Chaney High School and served in the United States Navy Reserves as a Seabee.

Gene got his start at pipe-fitting at Raymond Concrete then worked his way to be a master pipefitter. He was a proud union member of the Plumber and Steamfitter Local 396.

Gene actively participated in various bowling and golf leagues throughout the years. He loved listening to country music, especially Johnny Cash. If you knew Gene, he made you laugh or did your plumbing. Gene made friends wherever he went, spreading the joy of life, love and laughter.

Gene’s life journey included so much love with marriage, children, stepchildren, grandkids and of course, his dog, Buddy. In 1959, Gene married Sandra Terese Zarlengo at St. Charles Church, building their family home of 40 years in the Wedgewood (Austintown) area, raising three children, Terri, Kathy and Todd. Gene took pride in his children, all graduates of The Ohio State University. He was a Buckeye fan and a devoted family man. Sandra passed away from cancer in 1999.

Gene would be blessed again in marriage to Juanita (Synder) on November 2, 2002 at St. Joseph’s Church, settling in the Canfield area. Gene and Juanita enjoyed traveling, hosting family and friends and spending time with grandchildren. Like St. Francis, Gene loved all God’s creatures, many a squirrel, bird and chipmunk enjoyed his homemade bird feeder and pond in the backyard.

Gene was a generous soul, a man of unwavering faith in God and love for his family. Gene was a founding member of St. Joseph’s Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Saxon Club. Further, he was a believer in the power of kindness and generosity, qualities he embodied and frequently shared with those around him.

Gene is survived by his wife, Juanita Snyder White; daughters, Terese White from Cleveland and Katherine White (Damian Banaszak) from Fairfax, Virginia; son, Todd (Christine) White of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; stepchildren, James (Joanne) Sapp of Howland, Ronald Sapp of McDonald, and Shelley Golden of Liberty; sisters, Beverly Magda and Nancy Wilhelm and grandchildren, Anthony, Adam, Autumn, Nick, Haylie and Caitlyn.

In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra Zarlengo White and sister, Judy White.

Gene will be greatly missed but his legacy will continue to live on in the hearts and lives of those he touched. Please join family and friends to celebrate Gene’s life.

Calling hours will take place from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday, October 14, 2023, at St. Christine Church, 3165 South Schenley Avenue, Youngstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Building E Suite 201, Canfield, or the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Gene R. White, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.