Gary P. Affolter, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary P. Affolter, 71, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born February 27, 1950, in Akron, a son of the late Paul Affolter and Margaret Sloan Affolter.

Gary was a 1968 graduate of Buchtel High School.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Vietnam War until October 1969. He attended Purdue University and Akron University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering.

Gary founded G. P. Affolter Electric after graduation and then was one of the original employees of Tradesmen International, serving as vice-president of Operations for 18 years. He started ConstructionCraft Academy in 2010.

Gary married Nellie Perry Affolter, November 5, 2011. Together they made their homes in Sarasota, Florida and Boardman.

Besides Nellie, he is survived by children, Jason Affolter of Brunswick, Krista (Devin) Kostantinovich of Medina, James (Lisa) Kutchel of Phoenix, Arizona, Jacquelyn Kutchel of Howland and Gina (James) Malone of Boardman. He is also survived by the loves of his life, his grandchildren, Lyla and Nora Kostantinovich and Adalyn, Jameson, Landon and Larynn Kutchel. He also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Perry of Canfield; his brothers, Gregory (Ivy) Affolter of Kimbolton and Jeff (Darlene Parsons) Affolter of Coventry; sister, Sheryl (Ronald) Shaffer of Copley and brothers-in-law, David (Kathi) Perry of Boardman and Domenic Perry of Canfield.

He was an avid golfer, traveling around the country to play different courses. He also loved traveling around the world but was happiest in Florida, being by the water and watching the wildlife.

There are no calling hours. There will be a private celebration of life dinner at a future date.

Donations in Gary’s memory may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Arrangements are under the care of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. Condolences may be expressed at www.higgins-reardon.com.

