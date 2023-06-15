POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary M. Marasovich, 65, passed away with his family by his side Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Gary was born March 1, 1958, in Youngstown, a son of the late Andrew and Violette Stipanich Marasovich.

Gary was a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and received his chemical engineering degree from Youngstown State University.

He enjoyed a 40-year career in sales / sales engineering, retiring in 2022.

He was a member of Holy Family Church.

Gary was the instrument of joy in so many lives, a true selfless man. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his nephew and niece. He enjoyed long walks in the woods with his family and their dogs. Outside of work, Gary excelled at many things in life, including gardening and cooking.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. William Marasovich of Swickley, Pennsylvania; sister, Karen (Ed) Vince of Dublin; nephew, Ryan Vince and niece, Kate Vince.

Calling hours will be 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, with Msgr. Connell officiating.

Interment will be in Poland Riverside Cemetery.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Gary M Marasovich, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.