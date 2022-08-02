POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary J. Volosin, 68, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 at his home.



He was born October 27, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of the late Richard M. and Patricia S. Smith.



Gary was a 1971 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and in 1976 received his Bachelor of Science in Business and Psychology Degree from Ohio State.

He began his career at USCC Group in Chicago and Custom Prefab Contractors in Youngstown until 2000. He continued his career as the VP of Marketing and Sales in Honolulu for AIG Insurance. He returned to the area to join Custom Prefab Contractors in Youngstown. In 2008, Gary started his own company, Volosin Financial Services LLC.



Gary is survived by his sister, Pam (Dennis Holisky) Volosin of Poland; a brother, Greg Volosin of Boardman; nieces and nephews, Kate (Eric) Gaul, Ben (Kaitlyn McCormick) Volosin, Bill (Bethany) Hiznay, Joshua (Olivia) Hiznay, Cody (Erica) Hiznay, Dennis (Travis Kinkade) Holisky, Jr. and Chelsea Holisky and numerous great-nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Volosin, Jr.



In lieu of flowers material tributes may take the form of donations to a charity of the donor’s choice.



