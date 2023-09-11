YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Garry Edward Baun, known to his loved ones as “Ed,” peacefully passed away Monday, September 4, 2023, at David Simpson Hospice House.

Born May 21, 1950, in Youngstown, Ed was the son of the late Garry J. and Lois I. Schultz Baun.

Ed was a 1968 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. Ed and pursued further studies at Youngstown State University and Arizona University.

He then made Arizona his home for nearly 50 years and found fulfillment in his career as a salesperson in the hardware industry.

Outside of work, Ed had an adventurous spirit and found solace in nature. He enjoyed immersing himself in the great outdoors, whether it be hiking through scenic trails, casting a line while fishing or navigating the tranquil waters on a kayak.

A lover of music, Ed had a passion for composing rock music and playing both the keyboard and guitar, and he found joy in attending various concerts, embracing the power of live music.

Ed is survived by his brother, Gerald (Debbie) Baun; nephew, Daniel (Kate) Baun; and great-nephew, Wyatt Baun.

The funeral service to honor Ed’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Sept. 12, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, with Pastor Duane Jesse officiating. Prior to the service, there will be calling hours starting at 10 a.m.

In memory of Ed, his loved ones kindly request that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

